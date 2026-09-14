Superhuman acquires Fathom to streamline email and meeting handling
Superhuman, the popular email app, just bought Fathom, a note-taking platform. With Fathom's tech on board, Superhuman aims to make handling emails and meetings even smoother.
Fathom already has 400,000-plus monthly users and has had over 1 million people record meetings since being founded in 2020.
Mehrotra and White praise acquisition
Superhuman's CEO Shishir Mehrotra said building its own note-taking feature was tricky, so teaming up with Fathom made sense.
He's excited about how Fathom can help draft emails and analyze meeting data right inside Superhuman.
For Fathom's CEO Richard White, it's a big chance to reach Superhuman's massive 40 million-user base.
This move also helps Superhuman stay ahead of competitors like Granola and Read AI by expanding its suite of productivity tools.