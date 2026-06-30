Supreme Court allows Vermont to sue Meta over children's claims

COPPA concerns accompany wider Meta probes

The court also called out Meta for not meeting parental consent requirements under the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA, a key law protecting children online.

Vermont's case is one of several from US states pushing back on features that encourage endless scrolling for young users.

Over in Europe, regulators are investigating whether Facebook and Instagram use design tricks to boost engagement among teens, so the pressure on Meta isn't letting up anytime soon.