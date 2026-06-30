Supreme Court allows Vermont to sue Meta over children's claims
The US Supreme Court just gave Vermont the green light to take Meta (Facebook and Instagram's parent company) to court.
The state says these platforms were built to keep children hooked, and a judge already rejected Meta's attempt to shut down claims that they broke rules around children's privacy and fair practices.
COPPA concerns accompany wider Meta probes
The court also called out Meta for not meeting parental consent requirements under the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA, a key law protecting children online.
Vermont's case is one of several from US states pushing back on features that encourage endless scrolling for young users.
Over in Europe, regulators are investigating whether Facebook and Instagram use design tricks to boost engagement among teens, so the pressure on Meta isn't letting up anytime soon.