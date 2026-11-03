Supreme Court of India flags scam site scigovinjudicial.com, urges caution
Technology
Heads up: The Supreme Court of India just flagged a fake site, scigovinjudicial.com, pretending to be their official page.
This scam website is out to steal your personal and financial information, so the court is urging everyone to double-check URLs before entering any details online.
Supreme Court registry confirms sci.gov.in domain
The Registry made it clear that sci.gov.in is the Supreme Court's one and only legitimate domain.
They've put out several warnings since last year about phishing scams targeting users, warning people not to disclose personal or financial information.
Change passwords and notify your bank
If you think you fell for a phishing attempt, change your passwords right away and let your bank know if anything seems off.
Stay alert and don't share private information unless you're sure the site is real!