Supreme Court rejects Meta appeal, Vermont can pursue Instagram lawsuit
Technology
The US Supreme Court just said "no" to Meta's appeal, so Vermont can keep pushing its lawsuit forward.
The state claims Instagram was designed to hook teens and mess with their mental health, plus it says Meta misled users about how safe the platform really is.
States sue Meta over Instagram safety
Vermont's case is part of a bigger wave of lawsuits targeting platforms like Instagram for putting engagement ahead of young people's safety.
In March, New Mexico hit Meta with a $375 million penalty for similar issues, and states like Massachusetts have also filed suits.
All this shows growing concern about how social media affects kids and teens.