Surat sends lotus ring with lab-grown diamonds on Vikram-1 mission
Technology
Surat just sent a piece of its jewelry into space!
The Lotus Ring, made by Nitya Gems Jewellery Limited, hitched a ride on India's Vikram-1 mission.
This marks a big moment for Surat's diamond scene, showing off its talent for lab-grown gems and precision work.
Ring crafted for space by artisans
The ring is part of the Lotus Collection and features 32 lab-grown diamonds shaped like lotus petals, a nod to purity in Hindu culture.
About 20 artisans spent five to six months perfecting every detail.
Built with help from Cosmos, a South Indian brand, the ring was crafted to survive tough space conditions, blending advanced tech with artistic tradition and putting Surat's jewelry innovation on the global map.