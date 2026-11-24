Survey finds 94% of Indian online platforms using dark patterns
Turns out, almost all major Indian online platforms, 94% of them, are using "dark patterns," or sneaky design tricks that nudge you into choices you didn't mean to make.
Out of 354 sites and apps checked across 45 sectors, just 20 were actually free from these tactics.
Even big, publicly listed companies are doing it, despite calls to self-audit and clean up their act.
Only 8 of 31 companies comply
The survey found a big gap between what companies say and what they actually do: only eight out of 31 who claimed to follow the rules really did.
Most sectors (37 out of 45) aren't complying at all. B-to-B marketplaces are the exception, but areas like online grocery shopping are completely non-compliant.
The most common tricks? Forcing users into actions and hiding real prices behind extra charges.
E-commerce rules start Jan 1 2027
New e-commerce rules kick in on January 1, 2027, requiring annual self-audits and visible compliance badges.
The hope is this will finally push platforms to be more honest with users, but for now, most still aren't even following basic guidelines from previous years.