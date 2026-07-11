Survey shows parents' phone use linked to teen emotional distance
Technology
A new study found that when parents are often distracted by their phones, teens can feel less emotionally connected to them.
Researchers surveyed 600 US teens (ages 12 to 17) and noticed a clear link: the more parents checked their devices during important moments, the more insecure and distant teens felt in those relationships.
Researchers urge parental mindfulness and research
The researchers say occasional phone use isn't a big deal, but frequent interruptions can chip away at trust and closeness.
They encourage parents to be mindful of screen time around their kids and add that they are calling for more studies to understand the relationship better.