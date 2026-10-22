Swami Sarvapriyananda says AI bots called themselves 'high functioning machines'

Hindu monk Swami Sarvapriyananda recently visited Anthropic's headquarters in San Francisco and shared his experience chatting with AI bots Claude and ChatGPT at the NDTV World Summit.

When he asked why senior researchers at Anthropic were encouraging him to treat Claude and other AIs "as if they were people," both responded that they're "high functioning machines."

Claude described this as "Very interesting and rather spooky," highlighting how real these conversations can feel.