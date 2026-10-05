Swedish researchers build AI that runs biology lab with oversight
Researchers in Sweden have built an AI that can basically run a biology lab start to finish, with human oversight.
This system, tested on brewer's yeast, can come up with ideas, plan experiments, and understand results using language models and robotics.
It's a big step for science and technology.
AI generated nearly 2,000 yeast predictions
The AI generated nearly 2,000 testable predictions about how yeast works, and researchers used laboratory automation to test selected hypotheses.
One cool discovery: there was evidence that the compound aminoadipate could partially protect yeast from formic-acid stress.
While the AI is great at repetitive tasks and speeding up research, scientists say people still need to keep an eye on things.
As Professor Ross King put it, future AI scientists could work alongside human researchers in biology, medicine, and biotechnology, which could help scientists investigate biological systems faster.