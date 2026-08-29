Sweetener used in jam, chewing gum can cause heart attacks
What's the story
A recent study has linked xylitol, a common sweetener used in chewing gum, jam and other products, to an increased risk of strokes and heart attacks. The research was presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) annual congress in Munich. Xylitol is a sugar alcohol found naturally in some foods but is also added artificially to food, drinks, and oral care products.
Research findings
What did the study find?
The study, the largest of its kind, found a direct correlation between high blood levels of xylitol and an increased risk of major adverse cardiovascular events.
Researchers studied 17,710 people and compared those with the highest blood levels of xylitol to those with the lowest.
They found that those with higher amounts were 57% more likely to die or suffer a heart attack/stroke within six years.
Long-term effects
Findings after 30 years
Even after 30 years, individuals with high blood levels of xylitol were still 18% more likely to have suffered a cardiac event.
The data from middle quartiles also showed a dose-dependent relationship: higher xylitol blood levels led to a higher rate of cardiovascular events.
This association was independent of underlying factors such as body mass index, hypertension, diabetes, and lipid levels.
Call for caution
Study highlights how little we know about xylitol
Dr. Marco Witkowski, the study's author from Berlin's Charite University Hospital, stressed that these results highlight how little we know about the cardiovascular safety of xylitol.
He said, "Artificial sweeteners are consumed by people who think they are healthier than sugar and they are generally regarded as safe by regulatory agencies."
The study builds on earlier research showing that xylitol can enhance platelet clotting ability.
Need for investigation
Further research needed
Professor Dan Atar, an expert member of the ESC communication committee who wasn't involved in the study, said it points to a negative long-term effect of xylitol on cardiovascular events in the general population.
He added that while causality is difficult to infer from observational studies, this work shows that further investigations are needed into this important topic.