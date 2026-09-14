SwiftKey launches beta with AI voice typing like Google Pixel
Technology
SwiftKey just dropped a beta update for SwiftKey, bringing an AI-powered voice typing feature that feels a lot like what you'd find on the latest Google Pixels.
It turns everything into properly formatted text, so you sound polished (no fancy phone required).
SwiftKey offline after 163MB download
The feature works offline after downloading a 163MB voice model, which is handy if you're low on data or signal (unlike Google's Rambler that requires an internet connection).
You won't get real-time transcription or extras like tone changes or automatically insert emojis through voice commands yet, but anyone with an Android can try it now through the SwiftKey beta app on Google Play.