SwitchBot launches Lock Vision and Lock Vision Pro face recognition
SwitchBot just dropped two smart locks, Lock Vision and Lock Vision Pro, that use facial recognition to open your door in about a second.
Thanks to 3-D structured-light tech, they work even in the dark and can't be tricked by photos.
It's a quick, secure way to get inside without fumbling for keys.
US preorders, Pro adds biometrics
Lock Vision and the Pro are both up for preorder in the US now with shipping set for June 2026.
The Pro also adds fingerprint and palm vein unlocking, plus GPS geofencing so your door can unlock when you're nearby.
Both models support passcodes, NFC, physical keys, Apple and Google Home apps, and are Matter-compatible: no extra SwitchBot hub needed.
Each lock runs up to a year on one charge (with USB-C), plus there's a backup battery for emergencies.