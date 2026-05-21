SwitchBot launches Lock Vision and Lock Vision Pro face recognition

US preorders, Pro adds biometrics

Lock Vision and the Pro are both up for preorder in the US now with shipping set for June 2026.

The Pro also adds fingerprint and palm vein unlocking, plus GPS geofencing so your door can unlock when you're nearby.

Both models support passcodes, NFC, physical keys, Apple and Google Home apps, and are Matter-compatible: no extra SwitchBot hub needed.

Each lock runs up to a year on one charge (with USB-C), plus there's a backup battery for emergencies.