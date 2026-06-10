SwitchBot Smart E Ink Weather Station $25 off, now $85

Calendar sync and SwitchBot Hub control

You can sync calendars from iCal, Google, or Outlook for up to five users, which is pretty handy for roommates or families.

If you have a SwitchBot Hub, this weather station can control other smart devices around your home using built-in buttons.

There are also deals on other gadgets: the Jackery Explorer 240D power bank is $129 ($80 off), Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot gamepad is $90 ($50 off), and Sony's Days of Play sale has discounts on PlayStation games and hardware until June 10.