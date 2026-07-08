Sygic v26.4 adds motorcycle navigation to Android Auto and CarPlay
Technology
Good news for motorcycle riders: Sygic's latest update (v26.4, out today) brings motorcycle-specific navigation to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Now, you can get weather updates, elevation info, and routes made just for bikes (think scenic views and twisty roads) right on your dashboard.
Sygic adds alerts and fuel stops
With these new features, Sygic is stepping up as a real alternative to Google Maps or Apple Maps for bikers.
The app now offers alerts about accidents or sudden weather changes, shows you fuel stops along your route, and helps you pick paths that make riding smoother and safer.
Basically, it's designed to make every ride more fun, and a little less stressful.