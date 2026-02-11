T-Mobile's AI translation for phone calls is now in beta Technology Feb 11, 2026

T-Mobile announced Live Translation and opened registration for a free beta, an AI-powered feature that lets you talk to anyone in over 50 languages during phone calls.

It works straight from the network—no special phones or apps required—and automatically picks up which language is being spoken.

Right now, it's a free beta for postpaid users on any 4G or 5G device. You can sign up easily through the T-Life app or website.