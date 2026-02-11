T-Mobile's AI translation for phone calls is now in beta
T-Mobile announced Live Translation and opened registration for a free beta, an AI-powered feature that lets you talk to anyone in over 50 languages during phone calls.
It works straight from the network—no special phones or apps required—and automatically picks up which language is being spoken.
Right now, it's a free beta for postpaid users on any 4G or 5G device. You can sign up easily through the T-Life app or website.
How to use the feature
Once you're registered for the beta, just dial 87 during your call to turn on translation.
Only one person on the call needs T-Mobile service. Super handy if you travel or have friends abroad.
No special hardware or apps needed
Unlike Google Translate (which offers live-translation on Pixel phones and in its Translate app) or Apple's AirPods (which require specific hardware), T-Mobile's translation is baked into their network—so any phone will do.
No need to worry about downloads or device upgrades.
It's powered by agentic AI
Powered by Agentic AI, T-Mobile says processing is embedded at the network level rather than on the device for quick results and less lag.
For now, it's open to eligible postpaid consumer accounts but expect a wider launch later this year.