TA419 impersonated Anthropic researchers to target US AI policy experts
A group called TA419, reportedly linked to the Chinese government, tried to steal information about American AI development by pretending to be Anthropic researchers and former US officials.
They emailed AI policy experts at US think tanks, universities, and law firms, inviting them to join a fake "AI Policy Advisory Committee," but it was all a setup.
Proofpoint ties attack to China-aligned actor
The hackers sent its targets malware-laced documents designed to gain access to their cloud accounts. If opened, these were designed to gain access to people's cloud accounts.
Cybersecurity experts at Proofpoint said the attack was a Chinese government-aligned threat actor based on targeting consistently in line with Chinese government interests, observed infrastructure and technical artifacts, and corroboration from industry partners.
The incident is a reminder of how high the stakes are for AI security and why debates over how much to regulate AI are getting more intense in Washington.