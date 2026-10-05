TA419 impersonated Anthropic researchers to target US AI policy experts

The hackers sent its targets malware-laced documents designed to gain access to their cloud accounts. If opened, these were designed to gain access to people's cloud accounts.

Cybersecurity experts at Proofpoint said the attack was a Chinese government-aligned threat actor based on targeting consistently in line with Chinese government interests, observed infrastructure and technical artifacts, and corroboration from industry partners.

The incident is a reminder of how high the stakes are for AI security and why debates over how much to regulate AI are getting more intense in Washington.