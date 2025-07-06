Taiwan raises alarm over Chinese apps
Taiwan's National Security Bureau is warning people about five Chinese apps—RedNote (Xiaohongshu), Weibo, TikTok, WeChat, and Baidu Cloud—after finding they collect a ton of personal data and send it straight to servers in China.
The concern? Once your info's there, Chinese law could force companies to hand it over to authorities.
These apps collect a lot of personal data
RedNote failed every single privacy check (15 out of 15!), while Weibo and TikTok weren't far behind.
These apps scoop up sensitive stuff like your face data, screenshots, contacts, location—even what's on your clipboard.
It's not just a minor slip; it's a pattern.
India, Canada have already banned these apps
Taiwan isn't alone here—countries like India and Canada have already banned or restricted these apps over the same worries.
Taiwan now says everyone should think twice before using them.
If you care about who sees your data (and most of us do), this is definitely worth knowing.