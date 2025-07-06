Taiwan raises alarm over Chinese apps

TL;DR

These apps collect a lot of personal data

RedNote failed every single privacy check (15 out of 15!), while Weibo and TikTok weren't far behind.

These apps scoop up sensitive stuff like your face data, screenshots, contacts, location—even what's on your clipboard.

It's not just a minor slip; it's a pattern.

India, Canada have already banned these apps

Taiwan isn't alone here—countries like India and Canada have already banned or restricted these apps over the same worries.

Taiwan now says everyone should think twice before using them.

If you care about who sees your data (and most of us do), this is definitely worth knowing.