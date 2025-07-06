Unveiling sugar's role in combating Alzheimer's

TL;DR

How glycogen affects neurons

When tau proteins latch onto glycogen, it stops the sugar from breaking down, so neurons end up overloaded.

This extra glycogen stresses out brain cells and makes them weaker.

But when researchers boosted an enzyme called GlyP, it helped clear out the extra sugar and actually protected neurons.

Eating less can boost GlyP activity

The study also found that eating less—or taking certain drugs that mimic this effect—can ramp up GlyP activity and shield brain cells.

This might explain why some diabetes meds are showing promise for dementia.

Targeting how our brains handle sugar could be a fresh path for Alzheimer's treatments.