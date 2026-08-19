Taiwanese inventors win 33 medals at Silicon Valley International Festival
Taiwanese inventors made a splash at this year's Silicon Valley International Festival, picking up 24 gold medals, 8 silver medals, and 1 bronze medal.
The standout? 10-year-old Hsu Ting-wei from Kang Chiao International School, whose AI-powered "electronic nose" not only won gold but also took home the best invention award from the International Federation of Inventors's Associations.
Hsu Ting-wei's electronic nose detects threats
Hsu's invention uses AI to sniff out threats like African swine fever and fentanyl behind X-ray scanners, a feature praised by the festival jury for its practical value.
Taiwan entered 35 projects in total, with nearly all earning awards.
Another highlight was "AllerDetect GO," an allergen detection system that topped the Youth Talent Competition.
Judges said Taiwan's focus on tech that actually helps people really stood out among entries from more than 30 countries.