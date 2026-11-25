Take-Two files DMCA complaint against Project Leonida GTA VI mod
Take-Two Interactive just pulled the plug on Project Leonida, a fan-made effort by 15-year-old NotRexed to get GTA VI running on Windows PCs using leaked files.
The company filed a DMCA complaint, saying the project broke copyright rules and used their content without permission.
Platforms remove Project Leonida, ban NotRexed
Right after Take-Two's takedown notice on November 24, GitHub wiped Project Leonida and all its copies.
Discord followed up by banning NotRexed for two years, and Rockstar shut down the project's server (which had almost 180,000 members) over copyright issues.