Tamil Nadu announces Vettri super app for 500 government services

The app will be introduced at an estimated cost of ₹5 crore and is part of the state's push to digitize public services.

There's also a new Vetri Tamil Nadu Web Portal coming soon, where you can give feedback on government schemes and services, helping make things more transparent and accountable.

Plus, an AI Advisory Council will guide tech initiatives, and the second phase of the Cultural Digital Repository will digitally document 500 cultural sites and events across Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, and Pudukkottai.