Tang Jie and Yang Zhilin drive China AI surge

After the 2026 launch of Anthropic's Mythos model, Beijing boosted support for local AI with more funding, easier IPO rules, and a surge in investments; almost half of China's total equity-capital investment in the first half of 2026 went into AI.

Chinese companies are also getting creative: DeepSeek's new tech has impressed even OpenAI's Sam Altman, but there's still a big funding gap compared to US giants.

For example, Z.AI's annual recurring revenue rose to $1 billion by July, a huge feat but still far behind Anthropic's $65 billion.