Tapo launches indoor C825 with 4-inch touchscreen, hands-free calls $149.99
Tapo just dropped the C825 indoor camera, priced at $149.99.
The standout? A 4-inch touchscreen that lets you make hands-free video calls directly between cameras (no extra apps needed).
Plus, it gives you a full 360-degree view of your space and uses AI to differentiate between subjects, including pets and different people, through facial recognition and pick up important sounds like a crying baby.
MicroSD storage, privacy zones, Tapo Care
You can store videos locally on a microSD card (up to 512GB), set privacy zones, or tilt the camera up when you want some downtime.
When not watching over things, the screen doubles as a digital photo frame or shows the weather and time.
If you need more storage or features like video summaries and weekly reports, there's an optional Tapo Care subscription too.