Tata Communications launches AI-ready suite to boost digital operations
Tata Communications just dropped a new AI-ready suite to help companies use artificial intelligence more easily and confidently.
The package bundles three platforms—IZO+ Multi Cloud Network, Edge Distribution Platform, and ThreadSpan—all aimed at making digital operations smoother and less siloed.
Platforms in the suite
IZO+ helps move data efficiently across different clouds while keeping costs in check.
The Edge Distribution Platform boosts real-time performance with edge intelligence, CDN, and strong security like DDoS protection.
ThreadSpan ties it all together by giving a clear view of all your networks—LAN, WAN, or cloud—with simple management and automation.
Aiming for quick revenue ramp-up
CEO A.S. Lakshminarayanan says these platforms should quickly ramp up from $100K to $1 million in monthly revenue.
Built in India but targeting global markets, the suite is expected to bring in higher profits thanks to premium pricing.