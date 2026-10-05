Tata Elxsi uses physical AI across cars, healthcare and manufacturing

Tata Elxsi is taking a practical route with AI, focusing on "Physical AI" to make a difference in industries like cars, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Instead of chasing the latest tech trends, they're using existing AI tools to tackle actual business challenges.

Tata Elxsi's immediate focus is on using technologies across the AI ecosystem to deliver business value for customers, and the company will remain focused on leveraging the current technology stack rather than betting exclusively on technologies that are still further out.