Tata Power operates CREAMS AI platform for 7.3GW renewables
Tata Power Renewable Energy operates CREAMS, a digital platform that's all about smarter renewable energy management.
It crunches over 11 million data points every day, giving real-time updates on Tata's massive solar and wind network (7.3 gigawatts).
With AI in the mix, CREAMS predicts how much energy will be produced, keeps an eye on equipment health, and spots issues before they become big problems.
Tata Power's CREAMS enables predictive maintenance
CREAMS is set to reduce costs linked to mismatches between scheduled and actual generation and make operations more efficient.
Devanand Palikuth from Tata Power shared that this shift lets them spot equipment troubles early using AI analytics and remote monitoring, moving from fixing things after they break to preventing problems in the first place.
The company also plans to add features like advanced forecasting and battery storage integration, making its green energy even more reliable.