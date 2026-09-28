TCL launches Designer Series Google TVs A300L and A400U lines

TCL just rolled out its new Designer Series Google TVs, clearly taking a cue from Samsung's The Frame.

These TVs sit super close to the wall (just 1.1-inch out) and come with a matte finish for that art-gallery vibe.

There are two main options: the A300L with 4K QLED screens in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch (plus an 85-inch coming soon), and the fancier A400U line with premium QD-Mini LED panels, available up to a huge 85-inch.