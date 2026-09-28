TCL launches Designer Series Google TVs A300L and A400U lines
TCL just rolled out its new Designer Series Google TVs, clearly taking a cue from Samsung's The Frame.
These TVs sit super close to the wall (just 1.1-inch out) and come with a matte finish for that art-gallery vibe.
There are two main options: the A300L with 4K QLED screens in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch (plus an 85-inch coming soon), and the fancier A400U line with premium QD-Mini LED panels, available up to a huge 85-inch.
A300L swappable frames $899 Best Buy
The A300L models stand out by letting you swap frames to match your room's style, a nice touch if you care about aesthetics.
Both series include a mount in the box and keep all the tech tucked away inside, so no extra boxes.
Prices start at $899 at Best Buy, making it pretty tempting if you want something that looks as good off as it does on.