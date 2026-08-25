TeamT5 found groups like Grimfengxi using DeepSeek to write exploit code, while others like Teleboyi used it to collect 1,000 IP addresses from the internet and map a company's domains.

A hacking-software company used ChatGPT during an attack on a Western think tank and, after obtaining a copy of an employee's local Signal database from a compromised computer, used the chatbot to help build a software module designed to decrypt it.

The big worry? Anthropic's Claude Code tool was used in autonomous attacks on 30 entities, a sign that smarter AI could make future hacks even tougher to stop.