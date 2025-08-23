Tech billionaire Bryan Johnson considers using ketamine for anti-aging
Bryan Johnson, the tech entrepreneur known for his intense anti-aging routines, is making waves online after suggesting he might experiment with ketamine.
What started as a joke on social media quickly turned serious, with Johnson highlighting research that suggests ketamine might help reverse biological age and ease depression.
Johnson's annual $2 million anti-aging budget
Johnson pointed out studies showing ketamine can lower depression scores.
At 47, he's already spending about $2 million a year on medical treatments and strict lifestyle habits to slow aging.
His comments got mixed reactions: some warned about ketamine's risks like addiction, while others just found the whole thing wild.
The conversation even brought up Elon Musk's own prescription use of ketamine for mental health.