Tech billionaire Bryan Johnson considers using ketamine for anti-aging

Johnson's annual $2 million anti-aging budget

Johnson pointed out studies showing ketamine can lower depression scores.

At 47, he's already spending about $2 million a year on medical treatments and strict lifestyle habits to slow aging.

His comments got mixed reactions: some warned about ketamine's risks like addiction, while others just found the whole thing wild.

The conversation even brought up Elon Musk's own prescription use of ketamine for mental health.