Tech creator uses OpenAI GPT-6 Astra to automate TTD booking
Technology
A tech creator put OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra to the test by asking it to book accommodations on the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) website.
The AI logged in using his credentials and breezed through the booking steps for a December trip, only stopping before payment.
The whole experiment was posted on Instagram by user tech by pavan.
AI account access raises privacy questions
While it's impressive that AI can handle such tasks with barely any help, the test got people talking about privacy risks, especially since the AI accessed personal accounts.
The creator made sure to stop before sharing payment info, but this raises questions about how much access we should give AIs when personal data is involved.