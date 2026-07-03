Tech giants' nearly $1tn AI buildout raises water worries Technology Jul 03, 2026

Artificial intelligence (AI) is growing fast, and tech giants like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon are pouring nearly $1 trillion into new infrastructure by 2026.

But all this progress comes with a hidden environmental cost: water use.

Most reports focus on the water needed to cool data centers, but they often miss the bigger picture: tons of water are also used indirectly through electricity generation.