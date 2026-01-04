Tech giants race to embed AI in schools worldwide Technology Jan 04, 2026

Big tech companies are rolling out AI tools in classrooms around the world, hoping to make learning more efficient.

OpenAI is bringing ChatGPT to teachers in India, Microsoft has equipped hundreds of thousands of students and educators in the UAE and Thailand, and xAI's Grok is helping students in El Salvador.

Even Miami high schoolers are using Google's Gemini.

These moves could change how millions learn—but not everyone's convinced it's all good news.