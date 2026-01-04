Tech giants race to embed AI in schools worldwide
Big tech companies are rolling out AI tools in classrooms around the world, hoping to make learning more efficient.
OpenAI is bringing ChatGPT to teachers in India, Microsoft has equipped hundreds of thousands of students and educators in the UAE and Thailand, and xAI's Grok is helping students in El Salvador.
Even Miami high schoolers are using Google's Gemini.
These moves could change how millions learn—but not everyone's convinced it's all good news.
Estonia's bold move with AI leap
Estonia just launched its "AI Leap" program, giving 20,000 high schoolers and 3,000 teachers access to top AI apps from OpenAI and Anthropic, with negotiations ongoing with Google and Microsoft.
It builds on Estonia's long history of tech-forward education and plans to reach even more students by 2026.
Why does this matter?
With AI becoming a classroom staple worldwide, education could get a major upgrade—or face new challenges.
There's real excitement about smarter learning tools but also worries that relying too much on AI might hurt students' critical thinking skills.
The big question: can schools find the right balance?