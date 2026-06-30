Tech Mahindra and Microsoft unveil AI digital twin for 5G
Tech Mahindra and Microsoft have joined forces to launch an AI-powered "digital twin" platform for 5G networks.
Built on Microsoft's cloud tools, this solution helps big telecom operators run smarter, more efficient networks by using real-time data and automation.
The goal? Better service, faster 5G rollouts, and making the most out of next-generation tech.
Cloud digital twins reduce telecom costs
With digital twin tech, telecoms can ditch old-school simulations for advanced cloud models that make smart decisions on their own.
This means less waste, lower costs, and improved network performance.
As Alessandra Antonelli from Microsoft noted, combining both companies' strengths is a big step toward bringing real-time intelligence to complex networks, helping operators deliver better service and unlock new business opportunities.