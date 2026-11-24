Indus LLM really shines with its strong Hindi skills, drawing from all sorts of Hindi dialects.

Joshi points out it is flagged by independent benchmarks as one of the best models as far as pure Hindi language and valid capabilities are concerned.

Right now, it is helping students learn tough subjects more easily.

While it has not boosted Tech Mahindra's revenue yet, there's optimism for future growth as more people look for tech that speaks their language.