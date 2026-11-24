Tech Mahindra launches business development team to monetise Indus LLM
Tech Mahindra is getting a lot of interest in its Indus LLM, a Hindi-based AI built around Hindi and the various dialects of Hindi, not just process text.
Managing Director and CEO Mohit Joshi says clients are especially excited about these spoken features, so the company has set up a separate business development team to monetise the model.
Benchmarks praise Indus LLM's Hindi skills
Indus LLM really shines with its strong Hindi skills, drawing from all sorts of Hindi dialects.
Joshi points out it is flagged by independent benchmarks as one of the best models as far as pure Hindi language and valid capabilities are concerned.
Right now, it is helping students learn tough subjects more easily.
While it has not boosted Tech Mahindra's revenue yet, there's optimism for future growth as more people look for tech that speaks their language.