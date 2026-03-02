Tech workers urge DoD to drop AI startup's 'supply chain' label
Hundreds of tech workers from companies like OpenAI and IBM are urging the US Department of Defense to drop its "supply chain risk" label on AI startup Anthropic.
A DoD official posted that he would designate Anthropic a "supply chain risk" and ordered contractors not to do business with the startup after Anthropic refused to let the military have open access to its AI, which could be used for things like mass surveillance or autonomous weapons;
however, such a post does not make the designation official — the government must complete a risk assessment and notify Congress before an official designation takes effect.
Workers say this move could pressure tech companies into giving up control of their products just because the government asks.
The group has also asked Congress to examine whether the DoD's use of these extraordinary authorities against an American technology company is appropriate, and said the actions could threaten how tech firms operate in the US.
After Anthropic pushed back, President Trump ordered agencies to stop using its tech within six months—a move that's got people in the industry worried about government overreach.
While OpenAI made a separate deal with the DoD, it says it shares Anthropic's ethical concerns.
Anthropic now plans to challenge the decision in court.