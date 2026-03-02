Tech workers urge DoD to drop AI startup's 'supply chain' label Technology Mar 02, 2026

Hundreds of tech workers from companies like OpenAI and IBM are urging the US Department of Defense to drop its "supply chain risk" label on AI startup Anthropic.

A DoD official posted that he would designate Anthropic a "supply chain risk" and ordered contractors not to do business with the startup after Anthropic refused to let the military have open access to its AI, which could be used for things like mass surveillance or autonomous weapons;

however, such a post does not make the designation official — the government must complete a risk assessment and notify Congress before an official designation takes effect.

Workers say this move could pressure tech companies into giving up control of their products just because the government asks.