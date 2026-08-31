TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 in San Francisco October 13 to 15
Technology
TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 lands in San Francisco from October 13-15, bringing together major players like Google for Startups, helping founders at our popular AI Stage, OpenAI, Databricks, and the New York Stock Exchange, fostering even more detailed tips and tricks for founders via the long-standing Builders Stage.
It's a packed lineup aimed at anyone curious about where tech is headed next.
Mastercard SEW.AI and others sponsor Disrupt
Mastercard is helping make the connections in the Networking Lounge through sponsorship and support, while The Smart Systems stage is sponsored by SEW.AI.
With 10,000 attendees expected from 113 countries (and 40% in C-suite roles), the event's proven track record keeps sponsors like Qualcomm and Fidelity Private Shares coming back.