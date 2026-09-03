TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 reveals Real World AI stage October 13-15

Key sessions include Les Karpas, Head of Physical AI, NVIDIA, exploring why robots haven't had their "ChatGPT moment" yet, Nate Michael, CTO, Shield AI, talking about making autonomous systems safe when failure isn't an option, and Ben Lamm, CEO, Colossal Biosciences, discussing how AI could help revive lost species.

Plus, experts from FieldAI will dive into operating at the edge, and experts from Foxglove will dive into scaling these technologies for tough environments.

If you're curious about where real-world AI is headed next, this event has you covered.