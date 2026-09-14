TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 to examine AI and synthetic biology de-extinction
TechCrunch Disrupt 2026, coming up October 13-15 in San Francisco, is putting the spotlight on a bold idea: using AI and synthetic biology to revive extinct animals.
The session, "Can We Engineer Nature's Comeback?," will dig into what it really means to use tech for de-extinction, and how it could shake up conservation and biodiversity.
Ben Lamm leads Colossal Biosciences de-extinction
Ben Lamm, co-founder and CEO of Colossal Biosciences, before founding Colossal Biosciences, he launched several pioneering technology companies, including Hypergiant, Conversable, and Chaotic Moon. is all-in on this mission.
His team is exploring not just the science behind bringing species back but also the big ethical questions around engineered ecosystems.
Under Lamm's leadership, Colossal is making waves as one of the most talked-about names in tech-driven conservation right now.