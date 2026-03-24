Tecno's EllaClaw can automate tasks across apps--no more manual work
Tecno has introduced EllaClaw, a major upgrade to its Ella AI assistant.
With this, the AI can now automate actions across different apps: think scheduling, managing data across apps (texts, calendar entries, notes, etc.), replying to messages, and even offering smart suggestions, all without you lifting a finger.
EllaClaw understands natural language commands and can handle multi-step tasks
EllaClaw understands natural language commands and can handle multi-step tasks like replying to WhatsApp messages or summarizing YouTube videos.
It also learns from your habits, like reminding you if weather delays might mess with your plans.
Plus, it supports multiple languages, including Hausa, standard and Iraqi Arabic, and mixed Hindi-English, and it works offline in English and French.
EllaClaw integrates with Tecno phones at the system level
Tecno has introduced EllaClaw, which integrates with Tecno phones at the system level.
Tecno's OneLeap ecosystem aims to connect tablets, smartwatches and earbuds; EllaClaw's cross-device availability has not been announced.
If you're curious to try it out early, beta testing is opening soon for users who sign up.