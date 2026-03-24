Tecno's EllaClaw can automate tasks across apps--no more manual work

EllaClaw understands natural language commands and can handle multi-step tasks

EllaClaw understands natural language commands and can handle multi-step tasks like replying to WhatsApp messages or summarizing YouTube videos.

It also learns from your habits, like reminding you if weather delays might mess with your plans.

Plus, it supports multiple languages, including Hausa, standard and Iraqi Arabic, and mixed Hindi-English, and it works offline in English and French.