Tectonic plates, not volcanoes, drove Earth's climate shifts: Study Technology Jan 21, 2026

Turns out, it wasn't just volcanoes shaping Earth's climate—tectonic plates moving apart at mid-ocean ridges and rifts had a much bigger impact on carbon dioxide levels through much of the last 540 million years, although volcanic arcs became the dominant carbon source in the last ~120 million years (linked to the rise and spread of planktic calcifiers).