Teens are using their parents' faces to bypass Snapchat's age scan
Snapchat recently blocked 415,000 accounts belonging to under-16s in Australia, following a new social media ban meant to keep kids safer online.
But many teens are still finding ways around the rules—some even use their parents' faces to pass facial recognition checks.
Teens are using makeup or adult faces to sneak past restrictions
Snapchat's age scan only checks if a face looks over 16, not whether it matches the account details.
This lets teens use makeup or adult faces to sneak past restrictions.
There are still about 440,000 Aussie users aged 13-15 on Snapchat—representing about 5.3% of Snapchat's total monthly audience of 8.3 million.
Snapchat is pushing for app stores or phone makers to help
To tackle these loopholes, Snapchat is pushing for app stores or phone makers to help with age checks and encourages parents to report suspicious accounts.
After pressure from regulators, platforms have suspended millions of underage accounts—but clearly, there's more work ahead.