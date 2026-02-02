Teens are using their parents' faces to bypass Snapchat's age scan

Teens are using makeup or adult faces to sneak past restrictions

Snapchat's age scan only checks if a face looks over 16, not whether it matches the account details.

This lets teens use makeup or adult faces to sneak past restrictions.

There are still about 440,000 Aussie users aged 13-15 on Snapchat—representing about 5.3% of Snapchat's total monthly audience of 8.3 million.