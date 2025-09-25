Next Article
Telangana's T-Works to make flight simulators for civilian, military pilots
Technology
T-Works in Telangana is stepping up to make advanced flight simulators for both military and civilian pilots.
Axial Aero, a homegrown startup from their incubator, is about to kick off commercial production—already landing orders for five simulators over the next three years.
Simulators will cost about half as much as imported ones
These locally-made simulators will cost about half as much as imported ones (₹25-30 crore vs ₹50 crore), potentially making pilot training more accessible in India.
Minister Sridhar Babu applauded the team's innovation, saying this move helps India rely less on imports and aims to put Hyderabad on the map for cutting-edge simulation tech.