Telecom firms flagged 2440cr suspected spam communications in India
Technology
Spam calls and texts are still a huge headache in India: telecom companies flagged an eye-popping 24.4 billion suspected spam communications just between April and June 2026.
According to Trai, AI tools caught 22.9 billion spam calls and 1.4 billion spam SMSs.
Around 3.2% of all incoming calls nationwide were identified as suspected spam.
Trai blocks 1.3L and 46,786 resources
On average, that's around 266 million communications being flagged every single day.
To tackle this, Trai has blocked or disconnected 1.3 lakh telecom resources for 15 days, 46,786 telecom resources for a year, and blocked 2,873 SMS headers.
Most complaints (nearly nine out of 10) now come through the Do Not Disturb app, but even with these crackdowns, the fight against spam is still ongoing.