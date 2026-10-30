Telecom Regulatory Authority of India issues draft telecom AI guidelines
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) just dropped draft guidelines to make sure artificial intelligence (AI) is used responsibly in telecom networks and services.
With AI now handling more behind-the-scenes tasks and customer support, these rules aim to bring greater clarity, predictability and accountability.
TRAI is asking industry participants and other stakeholders to share feedback by November 27, 2026.
TRAI draft outlines 7 guiding sutras
These guidelines build on India's earlier AI framework from February and highlight how vital telecom is for our digital lives.
The draft focuses on seven guiding sutras: trust, people first, innovation over restraint, fairness, accountability, understandable by design, and safety, resilience, and sustainability.
If you're curious or have thoughts to share, the full draft is up on TRAI's website until the deadline.