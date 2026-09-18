Telecom Regulatory Authority of India likely to regulate AI calls

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is likely to issue new regulations on AI-based calling, hoping to finally draw the line between legitimate business calls and annoying spam.

Experts anticipate a rise in voice-cloning scams, making it harder for people to tell who's actually calling.

Under these new rules, companies using AI call systems might need to register their details with telecom operators so spam can be filtered out without blocking real business chats.