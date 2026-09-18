Telecom Regulatory Authority of India likely to regulate AI calls
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is likely to issue new regulations on AI-based calling, hoping to finally draw the line between legitimate business calls and annoying spam.
Experts anticipate a rise in voice-cloning scams, making it harder for people to tell who's actually calling.
Under these new rules, companies using AI call systems might need to register their details with telecom operators so spam can be filtered out without blocking real business chats.
Commercial AI calls risk disconnection
If businesses keep making commercial AI calls from personal numbers and ignore the new guidelines, those calls could get disconnected.
TRAI wants telecom operators to have better tools for handling AI-generated calls so that users stay safe while still getting important information when they need it.