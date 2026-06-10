Telegram brings native Apple Watch app, Durov posts on X
Technology
After years away, Telegram just dropped a native Apple Watch app, so you can now send texts, listen to voice messages, view stickers, play GIFs, and even share your location straight from your wrist.
CEO Pavel Durov announced the comeback via a post on X, and the app is all about making messaging on the go way easier (no more fishing out your phone for every ping).
Telegram login via iPhone QR code
Getting started is simple: just scan a QR code from your iPhone's Telegram app to log in (like you would on the desktop or the web).
If you've set up an extra cloud password for security, you'll need to verify that too.
The rollout has already begun in regions where Telegram operates, even if it didn't make the App Store release notes yet.