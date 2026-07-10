Telegram in talks with India IT ministry over impersonation concerns Technology Jul 10, 2026

Telegram is in talks with India's IT ministry about its username feature, which lets you chat without giving out your phone number.

The government is worried this could open the door to scams, phishing, or people pretending to be someone else, pretty much the stuff no one wants in their direct messages.

This follows similar questions asked of WhatsApp about its own username setup.