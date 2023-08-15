Technology

Telegram's Dual Camera mode makes Stories more engaging

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 15, 2023 | 11:52 am 2 min read

Users can customize who gets to see their Stories

Telegram has launched its much-awaited Stories feature, allowing users to share memorable moments. Appearing in an expandable section at the top of the screen, Stories can be effortlessly shared, replied to privately, or reacted to with a tap. The innovative Dual Camera mode allows the front and rear cameras to be used simultaneously for capturing photos or videos, making Stories more engaging.

Users can customize privacy settings and time limit for Stories

The time limit for Telegram Stories is six, 12, 24, or 48 hours. While posting Stories, users can choose from four customizable privacy settings: Everyone, My Contacts, Close Friends, and Selected Contacts. Under each option, users can exclude or include specific contacts from viewing their stories. Furthermore, there's an option to disable screenshots to prevent unauthorized saving or sharing.

Stealth mode provides a layer of anonymity for Premium users

Users can enhance their Stories by adding text, stickers, drawings, or location tags using Telegram's versatile media editor. Captions are also supported, where users can tag friends, add links or write long descriptions. Premium users can take advantage of Stealth Mode, which removes their views from Stories they opened in the past five minutes and conceals what they view for the next 25 minutes.

Telegram Stories can also be edited

One of the standout features of Telegram Stories is its advanced editing capabilities. Users can update any aspect of their story without having to delete and repost it. This includes making changes to visibility, captions, on-screen text, and stickers. Users can see a list of who's viewed their story and filter it to display only their contacts and sort it by recent views first.