Telegram marks 13th birthday with editor improvements and welcome messages
Telegram just turned 13 and is celebrating with a big update packed with handy tools.
Now, group and channel owners can create welcome messages for new members, so chats stay less cluttered.
There are also interactive buttons for polls, games, and shopping right inside messages, plus a smoother text editor for adding files or music.
If your app's out of date, Telegram will nudge you to upgrade.
Telegram adds custom buttons, gift signatures
group and channel owners can create welcome messages for new members from the group or channel profile.
Developers get more options too, like adding custom buttons to make group chats more interactive.
Gifting on Telegram just got an upgrade as well: you can now add signatures or comments to gifts in the Marketplace and buy collectible items with Telegram Stars for a personal touch.