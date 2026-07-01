Telegram restores editing after ban over NEET-UG leak fears

Delhi High Court backed Telegram restrictions

The NTA worried that Telegram's fast sharing and editing tools could help spread fake leaks or cheating information during the high-stakes exam.

Even though most restrictions were lifted by June 22, the edit button stayed off until June 30.

The Delhi High Court agreed with keeping the block, citing rules that let authorities limit online features when needed.

Now, with exams done, you can edit your Telegram messages as usual.