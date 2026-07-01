Telegram restores editing after ban over NEET-UG leak fears
Telegram has switched its message editing feature back on after a temporary nationwide ban that started on June 16.
The feature was blocked because officials wanted to stop anyone from tweaking messages to make it look like they had leaked NEET-UG exam papers, a big concern during the recent re-exam period.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) asked for this move to keep things fair for students.
Delhi High Court backed Telegram restrictions
The NTA worried that Telegram's fast sharing and editing tools could help spread fake leaks or cheating information during the high-stakes exam.
Even though most restrictions were lifted by June 22, the edit button stayed off until June 30.
The Delhi High Court agreed with keeping the block, citing rules that let authorities limit online features when needed.
Now, with exams done, you can edit your Telegram messages as usual.